Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Held Online, Announces the Official Schedule

Asian Contents & Film Market is held online for the first time this year for three days from October 26th to October 28th.

Asian Contents & Film Market is held entirely online for film industry professionals who cannot participate in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. E-IP Pitch & Talk is an event in which Asian Contents & Film Market introduces E-IP market’s 28 selections from Korea and Taiwan. In addition, Asian Contents & Film Market co-organized seminars with associated institutions on topics such as Asian Production Bounces Back, and Real-time Content Development Platform and Future of Content.

Asia Contents & Film Market can be accessed through its online platform (online.acfm.kr).