Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Held Online, Announces the Official Schedule

Asian Contents & Film Market is held entirely online for film industry professionals who cannot participate in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. E-IP Pitch & Talk is an event in which Asian Contents & Film Market introduces E-IP market’s 28 selections from Korea and Taiwan. In addition, Asian Contents & Film Market co-organized seminars with associated institutions on topics such as Asian Production Bounces Back, and Real-time Content Development Platform and Future of Content.
Asia Contents & Film Market can be accessed through its online platform (online.acfm.kr).
Asian Contents & Film Market Official Schedule
|● Oct 25 (Sun)
| Asia Contents Awards (ACA) 16:00 – 18:00
In its second year, the Asia Contents Awards (ACA) is an award ceremony for outstanding TV and OTT drama series. Award recipients in 10 categories will be announced, followed by a celebration ceremony.
ACA 2020 will be held entirely online and will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Busan International Film Festival (http://www.youtube.com/
|● Oct 26 (Mon)
|E-IP Business Meeting Day 1 10:00 – 18:00
|
E-IP Pitch & Talk – Korea (Part 1) 11:00 – 12:00 (Part 2) 15:00 – 16:00
E-IP Pitch & Talk – Taiwan 13:30 – 14:30
E-IP Pitch & Talk introduces original content on a variety of platforms with potential for film or visualization, such as books, webtoons, and web novels.
Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) joins this year for the first time and is presenting 10 interesting IP through interviews.
|
Screen Talk: Asian Production Bounces Back
18:00 – 19:00 (Co-organized by SCREEN INTERNATIONAL)
Experts from across Asia talk about how filmmaking is safely restarting in Asia. We look ahead to the 2021 production pipeline, including trends of film financing across Asia and how to best develop co-productions during the pandemic.
|● Oct 27 (Tue)
|E-IP Business Meeting Day 2 10:00 – 18:00
|
Real-time Content Development Platform and the Future of Content
10:00 – 12:00 (Co-organized by Unity Technologies Korea)
We look at real-time content development platform and the possibilities it holds for the future of content creation and distribution.
|Working with France 16:00 – 17:00 (Co-organized by FILM FRANCE)
A great opportunity to discover how easy and wonderful is to shoot in France! With Korean and French producers on the panel, we look at a case study of a Korean film shot in France.
|● Oct 28 (Wed)
|E-IP Business Meeting Day 3 10:00 – 18:00
|
Asian Film Awards in Busan 15:00 – 16:00
The Asian Film Awards will be held on the Asian Contents & Film Market’s online platform and the official YouTube channel of the Asian Film Awards Academy. The winners of the 16 awards will be selected from a total of 39 films from 11 countries.