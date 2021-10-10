Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 Online Conference Lineup

The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) 2021 has announced its lineup for the online conference.

This year’s ACFM Conference will be holding all events, including the Asia Contents Awards 2021 and the 15th Asian Film Awards, online.

This conference plans to invite professionals leading each sector of the K-Contents industry and engage in in-depth discussions on various subjects across the industry. In particular, the conference is raising anticipation by providing an opportunity for creators all over the world to share the strategies for responding to the rapidly changing market after COVID-19 as well as the K-Contents industry’s vision.

The ACFM Conference will be available to ACFM Badge holders through ACFM 2021 Online (online.acfm.kr) beginning at 10:00 (KST) on October 11 (Mon). Starting on October 13 (Wed), anyone can view the ACFM Conference on the Busan International Film Festival’s official YouTube channel. Some sessions, however, will not be uploaded on the YouTube channel.

Asia Contents Awards 2021 and the 15th Asian Film Awards, which recognize excellence in Asian contents, films and filmmakers, will be broadcast live through the Asia Contents Awards’ official YouTube channel and through Naver on October 7 (Thurs) and 8 (Fri), respectively. These award ceremonies will be available for replay starting October 11 (Mon) through ACFM 2021 Online.