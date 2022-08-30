Asian Contents & Film Market 2022 Busan Story Market Unveils 22 Asian IP Selections

Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) 2022, which has officially announced the launch of Busan Story Market, has unveiled Asian IP selections from Taiwan, Japan, and ASEAN countries, following the announcement of the Korean IP selections.

Busan Story Market Garnering Much Attention as the Biggest Asian IP Market!

Busan Story Market is an IP sales market where stories, the foundation for all content, are traded to be reproduced on film & audiovisuals of various platforms. This new platform has integrated the function of the E-IP (Entertainment Intellectual Property Market), which was established in 2012 and has selected a total of 192 domestic IPs.

This year’s Busan Story Market will offer pitching and business meeting opportunities for the selected IPs, with industry professionals from over 130 domestic and international film & audiovisual industries. Also, Busan Story Market is expected to provide opportunities for institutions and companies that possess sales rights for various domestic and international content, such as books, webtoons, web novels, and story treatments, to conduct B2B transactions through sales booths.

IPs from Taiwan and Japan to ASEAN Countries Selected!

This year’s Busan Story Market, previously limited to IP selections from Taiwan and Japan, has expanded its selections to the ASEAN region and is drawing much attention. The Asian selections of 10 IPs from Taiwan, 5 from Japan, and 7 from ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, have been confirmed.

In particular, the Taiwanese and Japanese selections are showing their strength in the crime, suspense, and thriller genres.

IP selections from Taiwan consist of projects that made deal for film and audiovisual adaptations in Mandarin-speaking regions, and selections that attracted much attention for solid storylines in their own country. For the Taiwanese IP selections, the web novel, Judge the Justice, is in the process of planning and development after a successful copyright transaction for video production Taiwan, and Connecting to You, Magical Super Asia, Mephisto Waltz, and Working for a Crime Group as a Scriptwriter have also completed copyright sales for video production in Mandarin-speaking regions.

Japanese IP selections that have high possibilities of being produced as audiovisual content in Korean have been listed up for the selection. Dark Harassment (temporary title) and Murder in the Glass Tower were recently translated and published in Korean this year, and Kiriko’s Crime Diary and There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job have been confirmed to be published in Korean book and be made into webtoon, respectively. The participation of major publishers in Japan, including KODANSHA LTD., one of the 3 biggest publishers in Japan, KADOKAWA CORPORATION, and TOKUMA SHOTEN PUBLISHING CO., LTD, is generating even more attention.

In addition, Busan Story Market introduces content from ASEAN countries, which has experienced an increase in demand in the global market. The selections include 3 IPs from Indonesia, 3 from Thailand, and 1 from Vietnam. The various genres of ASEAN IP selections, from drama to romance, horror, and history, are combined with each country’s unique culture, which further heighten the ambience and the excitement of Busan Story Market.

Introducing Various Asian IPs to the Global Market

ACFM will introduce IPs from Taiwan and Japan in cooperation with its official partners for the 3 consecutive years, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and Japan’s Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO). ACFM selects promising IPs from the organizations of each country, and expands its copyright transactions by adding book IPs from the ASEAN region. Furthermore, a majority of companies have confirmed their on-site participation, which was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak and this is expected to revitalize the on-site business meeting environment.

In addition, ACFM 2022 signs an MOU with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), in alignment with the launch of Busan Story Market. Taiwan is one of the most active consumers of K-Content, and thus the strategic partnership with TAICCA is of great significance. Busan Story Market is expected to continuously introduce promising Taiwanese IPs to domestic and international professionals in the film/audiovisual industry, and to be a conduit to introduce Korean IPs and content to Taiwan.

Building upon its solid partnership with Taiwan, ACFM will further accelerate the expansion of its business capacity in order to introduce various Asian IPs to the global market.

ACFM 2022, which is creating a buzz of thundering excitement from the unveiling of its high-quality 22 Asian IP selections, will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) from Oct 8 (Sat) to Oct 11 (Tues).