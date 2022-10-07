Asian Contents & Film Market 2022 Opens

ACFM 2022, which will be held for four days starting today at Exhibition Center 2, BEXCO, is drawing much attention from domestic and international industry officials and will open at full capacity for the first time in three years.

ACFM 2022, which has been registered by 1,059 companies and 2,185 industry officials from 48 countries, is boasting the largest attendance rate since its launch in 2006. It has seen an increase of 15% in the number of on-site participants compared to 2019, which represents a substantial escalated interest in the content industry and market since the start of COVID-19. In addition, as the number of on-site registrations is expected to significantly increase during the market period, it is anticipated that industry officials will fill the ACFM exhibition halls and event halls.

ACFM 2022 has returned as a venue for comprehensive content trading, which includes the trading of books, webtoons, web novels, and story treatments. 196 companies from 17 countries will establish 72 sales booths that will gather various content industry professionals in one place.

This includes 8 large-scale country pavilions of Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, European United Kingdom and Mongolia. The European Pavilion, which was jointly established by the European Film Promotion (EFP) and Unifrance, two organizations that have participated together since the launch of ACFM, will be staffed by representatives from 39 companies, the highest number of companies represented among the 8 pavilions at ACFM 2022, and 9 UK sales companies that will be present at the UK Pavilion.

In addition, the participation of 14 major Korean publishers, including EUNHAENG NAMU PUBLISHING CO., LTD., MUNHAKDONGNE PUBLISHING CORP., CHANGBI PUBLISHERS, INC., MINUMSA PUBLISHING GROUP, and MOONJI PUBLISHING CO., LTD., at the Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF), which is in partnership with ACFM this year, is also garnering a lot of attention.

CJ ENM, LOTTE CULTUREWORKS, SHOWBOX CORP., CONTENTS PANDA, M-LINE DISTRIBUTION, and FINECUT CO., LTD. have registered their booths as Korean sales companies, and NAVER WEBTOON, JAKGA COMPANY INC., and ALL THAT STORY CO., LTD., will establish their booths in order to trade sales rights for original stories. Also, global and local streaming platforms, including DISNEY+, NETFLIX, WAVVE, TVING, WATCHA, and three major global management companies, UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA), CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA), and WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR (WME), will be present as the main participants, which is expected to turbo-charge the content industry business.

Also, Korean broadcast companies and studios, including STUDIO DRAGON, STUIO S, STUDIO LULULALA, and MONSTER UNION, and 200 industry officials from drama series productions to investors, including MCMC, GROUP H COMPANY, DOREMI ENTERTAINMENT, RAEMONGRAEIN, BARAM PICTURES, STUDIO&NEW, WHYNOT MEDIA, and PAN ENTERTAINMENT, will participate in Busan Story Market that introduces high-quality Korean and Asian IPs to industry professionals, to purchase original copyrights for visual IP adaptation.

216 companies and 318 buyers from 23 countries are expected to take part in the purchase of film and video copyrights.