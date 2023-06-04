Asian Games National Team to Play Two Friendly Matches with China

The Korea Football Association announced that the Hangzhou Asian Games national team (under 24 years old) led by coach Hwang Seon-hong will play two friendly matches against the Chinese Asian Games national team in China during the A match in June.

The Asian Games are originally competitions for under-23 national teams. However, the Hangzhou Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held last year, were postponed for a year, so the under-24 national team will participate in this tournament.

The match kicks off at 7 pm on the 15th and 8:35 pm on the 19th, Korean time. Both games will be held at Jinhua Stadium in Zhejiang Province, where the Hangzhou Asian Games football matches are held.

The list of participating players will be announced on the 5th, and the squad will be convened at Incheon International Airport on the 12th and will depart for China right away.

Due to the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Asian Games national team has not had an official match. Last May, they had a three-day call-up training at Paju NFC.

This is the first time to have a match between China and the U-24 national team, and Korea has a record of 11 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss in matchups under the age of 23 against China, which is the age group originally participating in the Asian Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will begin on September 19th. Korean football is aiming for a gold medal three times in a row following Incheon in 2014 and Jakarta in 2018.