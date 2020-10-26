Asian Project Market 2020 Opens Virtual Event

Asian Project Market (APM), which is the biggest market for investment and co-production in Asia, will be held online for three days from October 26th to 28th.

APM will be held online this year for local and international participants who cannot physically be present at onsite business meetings due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year marks the 23rd edition of APM, a business platform introducing aspiring worldwide film projects to industry professionals and providing an exemplary opportunity to invest and co-produce. Since its foundation in 1998, APM has presented 585 projects in total, with more than 250 completed into films.

Twenty-one projects will explore new possibilities through this year’s APM.

Among this year’s projects, there are 6 Korean projects including The Survivor by Kim Seungwoo; A Thousand Years Together by Ahn Jaehuun; A Bite of the Cosmos by Shin Dongseok; Flowers of Mold by Shim Hyejung; Nowhere To HideⅡ by Lee Myungse; and A Taegueki Boy by Jeong Heejae.

Other notable projects are Tick It by director Tran Thanh Huy, winner of Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents Award 2019 for Rom, and A River in the Mirror by director Tashi Gyeltshen, FIPRESCI International Critics’ Award 2018 winner for The Red Phallus. In addition, film projects that seek co-production opportunities including LOVE LIFE directed by Fukada Koji and LAVA directed by QU Youjia are also noteworthy.

On October 28th, APM 2020 will announce awardees for Busan Award, CJ Entertainment Award, ArteKino International Prize and MONEFF Award.

For further information about APM, please visit the official website.