Asia’s 50 Best Bars List to Return Hong Kong in July

Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will unveil its highly anticipated ninth edition at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 16 July 2024.

Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, the awards and its surrounding event program will be held in the city for the second year in a row.

The annual list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars stands as the most authoritative and prestigious survey of cocktail tastes on the continent. It is curated from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy — an influential and anonymous, gender-balanced group of 265 industry leaders from across the region, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and cocktail experts.

Each Academy member can nominate up to seven establishments, and the definition of a “best bar experience” is left to the judgment of these trusted and well-traveled experts. The list itself is the result of a simple computation of votes, with results independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, says: “We are thrilled to announce our return to Hong Kong for this year’s live awards ceremony. Asia’s 50 Best Bars stands as one of the most significant events in Asia’s bar calendar and, amidst Hong Kong’s vibrant culture and thriving food and drinks scene, the city emerges as the ideal backdrop for hosting once again. Hong Kong’s dynamic spirit promises to not only elevate the event program and the awards ceremony itself but also to propel the entire region’s bar scene to even greater heights of excellence.”

Key elements of this year’s event program in Hong Kong will include the Bartenders’ Feast, which will take place the night before the unveiling of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024. This will be followed by the main event on 16 July, complete with red-carpet arrivals, interviews, a drinks reception, and finally the ceremony and countdown itself. Last year’s ceremony saw Coa in Hong Kong crowned as No.1 and named The Best Bar in Asia, a position that they have held for three consecutive years since 2021.

Special Awards and the 51-100 list

During the live awards ceremony, which culminates in the awarding of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier, other prestigious accolades are bestowed to celebrate the various talent from bars across Asia. These accolades undergo a meticulous selection process and are intended to consistently highlight both emerging and established bar talent in the region.

These include: