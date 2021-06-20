Asia’s Largest Coffee Exhibition to Open its Doors in Paris From May 19 to May 21, 2022

Cafe Show, the largest coffee exhibition in Asia, will take place in May in Paris, France next year.

Cafe Show was first established in Seoul, Korea in 2002 as the first exhibition in Asia that was specialized in the coffee industry. Over the past two decades, the show has developed to become a major world-leading business event, bringing together over 650 exhibitors, 3,000 brands, and 150,000 visitors to network, build connections and learn new industry knowledge.

Based on the expertise and insights gained from organizing Cafe Show in Seoul, the event was successfully launched in China and Vietnam in 2013 and 2016, respectively, and now looks forward to opening a new paradigm across the ocean in Paris, France in May 2022!

The meaning of Café in France is special. Café has been a place to discuss and share philosophical, artistic knowledge for intellectuals including Voltaire, Rousseau, Balzac since the world’s first cafe Le Procope had opened. It is not too much to say that philosophy and art, which ultimately helped to develop the French culture, were born in cafes.

To launch Café Show in Paris which has such a long history of cafes would be a special and new business opportunity for the worldwide F&B industry in and out of France.

Cafe Show Paris, organized by EXPORUM, a global exhibition company, is to take place at Paris Expo-Porte de Versailles from May 19 to 22, 2022. Cafe Show Paris is expected to connect over 200 exhibitors and 20,000 industry professionals together for new opportunities into the world coffee and F&B markets.

From coffee, tea, bakery, desserts, spirits to other beverages and drinks, ice-cream, organic products, and more, Cafe Show Paris is to present the world with the latest products and technological breakthroughs of the industries.

In addition, Cafe Show Paris will provide a variety of programs: World Coffee Battle in Paris: the world’s first on/offline cross-over global barista championship, World Coffee Leaders Forum: conference during which global opinion leaders in the coffee industry suggest industry trend and vision, Cafe Talk: special showcase sessions where exhibitors launch new products, and Coffee Alley, a zone dedicated to trendy cafes from all over the world.

“Cafe Show is now an exhibition to which not only Asia but also the rest of the world is paying close attention. Each year, we try to organize and operate Cafe Show in a thoughtful way that will set a new milestone in the global coffee industry,” states Danny Hyundae Shin, CEO of EXPORUM.

In closing, he remarks, “With Seoul, Vietnam, China, and now Paris, we will continuously work hard to make Cafe Show a future-driven exhibition that leads the present and future of the coffee industry. I hope Cafe Show Paris can be a great opportunity for worldwide companies in coffee and F&B industries to do their business more internationally.”

Cafe Show Paris is expected to be an effective coffee business platform for F&B companies all over the world. The show organizer, EXPORUM, is preparing online and offline hybrid programs and reinforced safety protocols for Cafe Show Paris 2022 that will allow exhibitors and visitors to expand their businesses safely and efficiently.

Exhibitor registration for Cafe Show Paris 2022 is now taking place online. More information is available on Cafe Show Paris’ official website.