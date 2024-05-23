Asia’s Largest Cruise EDM Festival ‘It’s the Ship Korea’ Gets Underway

Image: It's the Ship Korea
The inaugural event of Asia’s largest cruise EDM festival, ‘It’s the Ship Korea,’ departed from Busan on the 23rd traveling to Nagasaki, Japan, and returning on the 26th.

‘It’s the Ship’ is a global maritime music festival that has been held in Singapore since 2014. It has attracted 45,000 participants from 88 countries. Unlike regular cruises, this festival features world-class electronic music DJs.

This year marks the festival’s 10th voyage and its first event in Korea.

Originally, Busan City, the Busan Tourism Organization, and the Busan Port Authority planned to host ‘It’s the Ship Korea’ in 2020. However, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Costa Serena, an Italian cruise ship, will host the event. The ship boasts 1,000 crew members, can accommodate 3,700 passengers, and features 1,500 cabins, four swimming pools, a restaurant, and a bar.

Approximately 3,000 participants are expected with an estimated 55% of attendees international passengers, representing around 33 countries, including Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, the United States, and various European nations.

The event will also feature 76 artist teams and 400 officials, including some of the world’s top 100 DJs, who will spend at least one night in Busan.

Details about the location for next year’s event have not yet been finalized.

