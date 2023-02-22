Asia’s Largest Drone Show Kicks Off at BEXCO

The ‘2023 Drone Show Korea’, the largest drone exhibition in Korea, kicks off on the 23rd.

At this event, the Army, Navy, and Air Force will participate in an exhibition together for the first time to showcase unmanned mobile vehicles for military operations.

In the evening of the opening ceremony, a ‘drone light show’ will be held in front of BEXCO Plaza.

Drone Show Korea, which celebrated its 7th anniversary this year, will be held for three days with the theme of ‘Everything about drones, our future to be faced with drones’.

Hosted by Busan City Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and Ministry of National Defense, and supervised by BEXCO Korea Unmanned Aerial Systems Association, this event will be held at BEXCO Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2 and the Convention Hall.

This year’s Drone Show Korea, which will be held on the largest scale ever, sees 172 companies and 625 booths will participate in the 17,672㎡ exhibition.

This is not only the largest drone show ever in Korea but also the largest in Asia.

Many Korean companies, including Korean Air, SK Telecom, LG U+, and Kakao Mobility, will also participate and showcase newly developed drone technology.

In addition, the Army, Navy, and Air Force will unveil unmanned mobile vehicles for military operations, such as drone bot combat systems, marine unmanned systems, and unmanned helicopters.

The conference, which will be held on the 23rd and 24th, will feature 46 speakers from eight countries — USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Korea —, with about 1,000 participants.

At the conference, industry experts will give presentations on topics such as drones and warfare, future information space technology, the use of drones, from the deep sea to space, and the future mobility ecosystem.

There are also events that citizens can enjoy together.

At 7:00 p.m. at the opening ceremony, a drone light show embodying the theme of the event will be held at BEXCO Plaza where 500 drones will float in the sky and draw geometric shapes.

In addition, cluster drone coding education, a pop drone battle competition, and drone soccer e-sports will be held.