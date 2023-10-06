Asia’s Leading Content Market, Asian Contents & Film Market 2023 Opens

The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), a comprehensive platform for trading content ranging from films and video to IPs such as books, webtoons, web novels, and stories, opens today.

ACFM is the content industry’s hub, where professionals gather for rights transactions and networking. ACFM 2023 will be held from Oct 7 (Sat) to Oct 10 (Tues) for 4 days at Hall 1, Exhibition Center 1 of BEXCO. Attendees include representatives from sales and licensing companies, buyers, producers, and investors from different countries. 877 companies across 49 countries and 1,939 industry professionals have registered for the market.

A total of 271 companies and organizations from 23 countries, including 32 first-timers, will have booths representing domestic and international sales agencies. These booths are vital to the purpose of ACFM: to encourage transactions involving film and audiovisual copyrights. The European Film Promotion (EFP), which has been participating since the first Asian Film Market of 2006, and Unifrance have jointly opened the European Pavilion with the participation of 39 companies. With the European Pavilion, there are 10 country pavilions in total this year, including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Mongolia, and newcomers Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Austria.

Among the Korean sales companies are Contents Panda (NEW), K-Movie Entertainment, CJ ENM, Lotte Entertainment, Showbox, M-line Distribution, Finecut, KT Alpha, Hive Filmworks, and newcomers Barunson E&A and Plus M Entertainment, which are hosting booths for the first time. Toyou Dream, Metacraft, and Sigongsa will have booths that sell original stories. In addition, organizations such as the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency and Jeju Contents Agency will introduce outstanding local IPs.

And, at Busan Story Market, which introduces high-quality IPs from Korea and Asia, studios including Studio Dragon, Studio S, and Studio Lululala (SLL)—along with 200 industry officials from drama series productions to investors such as Studio&New, Whynot Media, and Pan Entertainment—will participate.

Expectations are high for ACFM 2023 as it offers insight into the current and future landscape of the content industry in South Korea and Asia. The conference will introduce outstanding original IPs from South Korea and Asia. It includes a rich lineup of events covering the latest trends in the content industry, such as pitching sessions and legal and technology seminars. These events are organized in collaboration with relevant domestic and international organizations. Additionally, various programs will run concurrently on-site. One such program is the Asia Project Market (APM), which seeks out feature-length independent film projects in Asia for co-production and investment opportunities. Another program, Platform Busan, serves as a networking platform for emerging Asian filmmakers.

The Asian Contents & Film Market 2023, which is expanding every year, will be held for 4 days starting tomorrow, Oct 7 (Sat), until Oct 10 (Tues), at Hall 1, Exhibition Center 1 of BEXCO in Busan.