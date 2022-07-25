Astronomers From All Over the World Will Gather in Busan This August

The world’s largest international academic conference in the field of astronomy will be held at BEXCO from August 2nd.

The 31st General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the world’s largest international academic conference in the field of astronomy, will be held for the first time in Korea at BEXCO for ten days from August 2.

The International Astronomical Union General Assembly is a special event where astronomers from all over the world in the field of astronomy gather together and are held every three years. This time, it will be held for the first time in four years due to COVID-19.

The last 30th General Assembly was held in Vienna, Austria in 2018, with over 3,000 participants from 90 countries. The next 32nd General Assembly will be held in Cape Town, South Africa in 2024.

At this general meeting, under the theme of ‘Astronomy for All’, over 1,700 academic presentations are scheduled for a total of 205 sessions. In addition, various programs for citizens are held.

Shepard Dolman, a professor at Harvard-Smithsonian Astrophysics Research Center, who leads the international research group for the ‘Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)’ that recently imaged the vicinity of a black hole, and Brian Schmidt, a professor at the Australian National University, who received the 2011 Nobel Prize for his new perspective on cosmology will hold lectures on August 5th and 6th at 7 pm, respectively, at the BEXCO Auditorium.

Registration for the lecture is until August 6th, and on-site registration is also possible. For more information, refer to the official website www.iauga2022.org.

In addition, at the Busan National Science Museum, on August 6th and 7th, Dr. Sangmo Som of the US Space Telescope Science Institute (STScl), who is participating in the ‘James Webb Telescope Project’ and, Professor Hoseong Hwang of Seoul National University and Jeongeun Lee of Kyunghee University will give a lecture on the topic of ‘Next Generation Astronomy’.

Also, an astronomical observation event will be held at the BEXCO outdoor exhibition hall for two days on August 9th and 10th.