Atherton Upper House PFV Attempting to Build Super Luxury Villas on Dalmaji Hill

A luxury villa worth 10 billion won is up for sale in Dalmaji Pass, Haeundae-gu, Busan, marking the first attempt to sell super-luxury villas in Busan.

On May 2, Atherton Upper House PFV announced the sale of 11 units of the finest villa “Atherton Upper House” on 2077㎡ in 1503-9 Jungdong, Haeundae-gu.

Atherton has 3 floors below the ground and 6 floors above the ground, and the exclusive area is supplied in the size of 237 ~ 273㎡ (72 ~ 83 pyeong). With terrace balcony gardens, the maximum usable area for one household goes up to 567㎡ (172 pyeong, G2 type standard), and the total number of parking spaces is 46, which is 4.1 per household.

The project is significant for Busan, as this is the first time such a super-luxury villa sales project has been launched in the city.

Depending on the success of this project, it will prove that there is a demand for super-luxury villas in Busan, as well as in Seoul.

Currently, this kind of business is underway in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, and Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, and Upper House, which builds Atherton, is also conducting a super-luxury villa sales business in Cheongdam, Bangbae, and Namsan.

Atherton has combined works of art and architecture, with twelve pieces of artwork by Christa Kim, a famous Canadian media artist, integrated into the building. Italian luxury kitchen furniture brand Acrinia and luxury built-in home appliance brand Ganeun are also used for furniture and home appliances.