Atthaya Thitikul Jumps Out to First Day Lead at BMW Ladies Championship After Shooting Nine Under Par 63

Jeff Liebsch

Thailand’s 19-year-old sensation Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under par 63 to take the lead at the BMW Ladies Championship taking place at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju.

She holds a one-stroke lead over Min-sol Kim who shot a 64.

Yaeeun Hong, Andrea Lee, and A Lim Kim sit joint third at 66.

Defending champion Jin-young Ko shot a seven over 79 on a very disappointing afternoon.

Thitikul played a masterful round without hitting any bogies on the day.

“I am very happy to finish the round well, but when tomorrow comes, I think I’ll forget today and focus on tomorrow’s round,” she said.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

