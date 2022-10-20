Atthaya Thitikul Jumps Out to First Day Lead at BMW Ladies Championship After Shooting Nine Under Par 63

Thailand’s 19-year-old sensation Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under par 63 to take the lead at the BMW Ladies Championship taking place at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju.

She holds a one-stroke lead over Min-sol Kim who shot a 64.

Yaeeun Hong, Andrea Lee, and A Lim Kim sit joint third at 66.

Defending champion Jin-young Ko shot a seven over 79 on a very disappointing afternoon.

Thitikul played a masterful round without hitting any bogies on the day.

“I am very happy to finish the round well, but when tomorrow comes, I think I’ll forget today and focus on tomorrow’s round,” she said.