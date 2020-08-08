Image: Busan Museum
August Cultural Experience Center Program Schedule at Busan Museum

Busan City News

The schedule of programs for the cultural experience center at Busan Museum in August is as follows:

Schedule for Cultural Experience Programs at Busan Museum

Tea Ceremony (capacity of less than 10 people per time slot, 40 minutes) 10:30, 13:30, 15:00, 16:30

Traditional Royal Costume Experience (capacity of 2 people per time slot, 20 minutes) 10:10, 11:30, 14:00, 15:20

Traditional General Costume Experience (capacity of 4 people per time slot, 40 minutes) 10:40, 13:10, 14:30, 15:50

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan/index (Korean)

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

The programs are using an online reservation system to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online reservations (Korean only)

Tea Ceremony

Traditional Royal Costume Experience

Traditional General Costume Experience

If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission will be possible.

