Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Australian Ambassador to South Korea Catherine Raper Visits City Hall

Haps Staff

Australian Ambassador to South Korea Catherine Raper visited Busan City Hall Friday, where she met with Kim Yoon-il, the Busan Deputy Mayor of Economic Affairs and discussed cooperation.

The Deputy Mayor said he wants to make Busan the Sydney of South Korea and asked for Australia to share ideas on the North Port Redevelopment and the New Port area. He also requested support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Regarding the low-carbon cooperation discussed at the South Korea-Australia summit last week, the two agreed that Busan’s ports will play a large role in hydrogen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the hydrogen economy.

The ambassador also showed interest in the Busan International Finance Center, which is preparing to accommodate global companies.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26.1 °
26 °
61 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 