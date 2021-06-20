Australian Ambassador to South Korea Catherine Raper Visits City Hall

Australian Ambassador to South Korea Catherine Raper visited Busan City Hall Friday, where she met with Kim Yoon-il, the Busan Deputy Mayor of Economic Affairs and discussed cooperation.

The Deputy Mayor said he wants to make Busan the Sydney of South Korea and asked for Australia to share ideas on the North Port Redevelopment and the New Port area. He also requested support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Regarding the low-carbon cooperation discussed at the South Korea-Australia summit last week, the two agreed that Busan’s ports will play a large role in hydrogen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the hydrogen economy.

The ambassador also showed interest in the Busan International Finance Center, which is preparing to accommodate global companies.