Image: Haeundae Cultural Center
Arts & Culture

Authentic Flamenco – Dancer Paula Rodriguez Performances Set For This Weekend

By Haps Staff

Experience the enchanting allure of Authentic Flamenco as it makes its highly anticipated debut in Busan.

This world tour, presented by the esteemed Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever, has already captivated over 22,000 spectators across the United States and Brazil. Prepare to be swept away by the mesmerizing performance of renowned dancer Paula Rodriguez, as she delivers a passionate display of flamenco artistry.

Whether you’re a devoted flamenco enthusiast or a first-time viewer, this soul-stirring production by SO-LA-NA promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Spanish culture.

Event Information

Period: June 30-July 2, 2023

Venue: Haeundae Cultural Center

Tickets: from 49,000 won to 124,000 won

