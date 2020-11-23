Authorities Considering Raising Social Distancing Measures in Busan

The city of Busan detected 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 636.

Cases 633 to 636 came in contact with Chungnam case 778 at a small gathering.

Chungnam 778 is a Busan resident that was confirmed in South Chungcheong Province while visiting relatives after exhibiting symptoms.

Authorities then found 4 additional cases from those who previously ate or met with the patient in Busan.

Although the rate of new cases in Busan has slowed down, of the 49 cases in November, 32 have come from other regions including 24 from the greater capital area.

Authorities are carefully considering raising the social distancing scheme while monitoring the current situation.

Case 632 was confirmed at the Busan Station screening center after arriving from Russia on Saturday.