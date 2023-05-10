Busan News

Authorities Dismiss Plea to Overturn Decision to Reject Building a Nightclub in Mipo

Haps Staff

In response to a hotel located in Mipo planning to operate a nightclub as an additional facility, local authorities have stepped in to intervene.

The Busan City Administrative Tribunal recently dismissed a plea to overturn the decision that rejected the application for modifying the business plan of the hotel in Joong 1dong in Haeundae District.

The operator of the tourist hotel located on the 4th floor of Mipo Sea Land submitted an application in December to expand the hotel to the 5th floor of the building, to use as a nightclub.

The district rejected the business plan due to concerns that the nightclub’s size was excessively large compared to the hotel’s overall scale, citing reasons for protecting the living and educational environment of a large residential complex nearby.

