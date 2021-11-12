NewsBusan News

Authorities Focusing Efforts on Managing Virus Prevention Measures Ahead of Next Week’s CSAT

BeFM News

There haven’t been any new confirmed cases of CSAT test takers so far, as education authorities are doing their best to control the quarantine of test-takers until the day of the entrance exams.

According to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education and the city of Busan, there are no confirmed cases among high school seniors as of the 12th.

There is one examinee who is in self-quarantine, but if the student tests negative on the 13th before quarantine ends, the student will be able to take the exam with the other students.

In the last week, from the 4th to the 10th, 55 of the 378 confirmed cases in Busan, or 14%, were elementary, middle, and high school students, meaning that virus transmission between family members is still possible.

The education office has prepared a separate test-taking center for confirmed and quarantined test-takers, but authorities are hoping that this year will have no confirmed students or any in self-quarantine by thoroughly managing quarantine until the day of the entrance exam.

BeFM News
