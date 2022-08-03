NewsBusan News

Authorities Issue Warning Over Jellyfish Stings at Local Beaches

BeFM News

Toxic jellyfish have been observed in the waters of Busan, Ulsan, and other regions leading authorities to issue alerts for the public to be careful of jellyfish stings.

According to the National Institute of Fisheries Science of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, a special warning has been issued for the Nomura-billed jellyfish in the waters of Busan, Ulsan and other regions since the 27th of last month.

An official from the ministry said, “Jellyfish are flowing into the Busan-Gangwon waters by the warm current, and are expected to continue to flow in and spread for some time.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
89 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Wed
27 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 