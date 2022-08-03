Authorities Issue Warning Over Jellyfish Stings at Local Beaches

Toxic jellyfish have been observed in the waters of Busan, Ulsan, and other regions leading authorities to issue alerts for the public to be careful of jellyfish stings.

According to the National Institute of Fisheries Science of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, a special warning has been issued for the Nomura-billed jellyfish in the waters of Busan, Ulsan and other regions since the 27th of last month.

An official from the ministry said, “Jellyfish are flowing into the Busan-Gangwon waters by the warm current, and are expected to continue to flow in and spread for some time.