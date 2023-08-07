Authorities Looking for Suspect Who Threatened Terrorist Plot at Gimhae Airport

Authorities are taking action at Gimhae International Airport after a message was posted shortly after midnight yesterday threatening to commit terrorism at Gimhae Airport.

It mentioned detonating a bomb and harming people with a jackknife.

Also at Gimhae Airport yesterday morning, a white powder substance was found on the first floor of the international terminal but was later confirmed by the police to be harmless.

Authorities are now tracing the person who wrote the post online and are reviewing surveillance footage to examine the circumstances.