Authorities Urge Caution After Wild Boar Sightings on Busan’s Streets

Authorities have urged citizens to be on alert after sightings of wild boars appeared at different locations in Busan.

Early in the morning of the 22nd, Busan’s Dong-gu sent a text message to nearby residents and hikers saying, “Be safe when walking because eight wild boars have appeared in Anchang Village in Beomil-dong.”

In the afternoon of the previous day, when a wild boar appeared in the Maan Mountain area near the Dongnae Cultural Center in Dongnae-gu, the district sent a safety text message to its residents.

On the 5th, three wild boars appeared near a middle school in Choeup-dong, Busanjin-gu, and a passer-by reported them to 112.

This year, 81 wild boars were caught by the catchers and submitted to the city of Busan, including 40 in January and 41 as of February.

The city believes that wild boars appear in the city center when food is scarce in the mountains in winter.

When climbing a mountain inhabited by wild boars, do not go to places other than the main hiking trails. Food should not be thrown away or left unattended.

When you encounter a wild boar, be careful as it can become agitated if you shout or make sudden movements.

It is dangerous to run away with your back to a wild boar and it is recommended that yo should quietly and quickly hide behind a concealed object such as a tree or rock and call 112 or 119 for help.

