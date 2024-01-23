Authorities Warn of Dangerous Stray Dog at Busan Citizens Park

The Busan Facilities Corporation has issued a warning about a stray dog that has been spotted in Busan Citizens Park since last month.

Described as a dog with “yellow-brown fur, a black mouth, and medium-sized”, concerns arose as it has reportedly bitten people, causing injuries including to one person who required 50 stitches after being bitten in the face after trying to feed it.

In response to an incident where a pet dog was bitten on the 21st, Busanjin-gu sent a safety text message warning residents about the dog near the South Gate area of the park.

The corporation and Busan Fire Department initiated efforts to trap the dog, including the installation of frames, but efforts have been unsuccessful so far.