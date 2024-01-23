Image: Busan Facilities Corporation
Busan News

Authorities Warn of Dangerous Stray Dog at Busan Citizens Park

By Haps Staff

The Busan Facilities Corporation has issued a warning about a stray dog that has been spotted in Busan Citizens Park since last month.

Described as a dog with “yellow-brown fur, a black mouth, and medium-sized”, concerns arose as it has reportedly bitten people, causing injuries including to one person who required 50 stitches after being bitten in the face after trying to feed it.

In response to an incident where a pet dog was bitten on the 21st, Busanjin-gu sent a safety text message warning residents about the dog near the South Gate area of the park.

The corporation and Busan Fire Department initiated efforts to trap the dog, including the installation of frames, but efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bitter Cold Returns to the Busan Area

Six Injured After Incident on Escalator at Yeonsan Station

International Passengers at Gimhae International Airport Exceeds 90% Pre-COVID Numbers

Largest Festival for Domestic Start-ups to be Held June 25th

Busan Exceeds Annual Target of Foreign Tourists

Busan Experienced its Hottest Year on Record in 2023

The Latest

Top 10 Popular Cars for Renting in Dubai

Road Safety in the UAE: Important Tips for Renters

KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra New Year Concert ‘Musica Busan’

How to Get Assistance for Foreigners at the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center

Korea Destinations: Three Places to Travel in Milyang

Enjoy the AFC With Cheap Convenience Store Offerings

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
27 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Wed
1 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 