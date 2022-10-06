Autumn Has Come to Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park

Gimhae City announced that it will open various autumn experience programs at Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park.

After visiting the ecological park, the eco-tourism program ‘Autumn with Fallen Leaves’ proceeds with making an eco bag of autumn leaves (weekend families) and making a handkerchief of autumn leaves (weekday group).

The autumn travel week program ‘Autumn, Walking on the Aureum-gil’ walks along the Hwapocheon Aureum-gil with a commentator to find three types of wildflowers and three types of birds that can be seen in autumn.

In the ‘Jupdamhwabang’, both individuals and groups can participate, conduct environmental cleanup activities and ecological education together, and volunteer hours are recognized.

At the ecological experience center in Jangbang-ri, Hallim-myeon, the ‘Garden Garden Program’, ‘Hwapocheon Autumn Sports Festival’ (weekday groups), and ‘Hwapocheon Fall Picnic’ (weekend families) continue to operate.

‘I’m in Hwapocheon, I’m in Hwapocheon’, is a new photo contest for teenagers in the fall of the Hwapocheon Wetland.

‘I’m in Hwapocheon!’ promotes the autumn scenery of Hwapocheon on SNS using a digital camera or mobile phone camera, the best works in each category are selected and awarded.

For detailed information and application, please visit the website of Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park.