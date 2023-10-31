Autumn Night Music Relay: K-Music Season’s ‘Good Night Concert in Busan’ to be Held This Week

From November 2nd to November 5th at 7 p.m., the city of Busan will play host to a relay-style nighttime concert, “Good Night Concert,” gracing its celebrated night tourist destinations with a blend of musical concerts.

With each of the four days spotlighting a unique genre, including ballads, hip-hop, K-Trot, and K-pop, the concert promises an unforgettable fusion of melody and ambiance.

The concerts will take place across Busan’s prime night tourist attractions, with APEC Naru Park hosting the ballads on November 2nd, Yongdusan Park setting the stage for hip-hop on November 3rd, and the Busan Cinema Center outdoor theater delivering K-Trot and K-pop on November 4th and 5th, respectively.

The star-studded lineup includes performances by renowned artists such as Dynamic Duo, Eunbi Kwon, aespa, and many others, ensuring an electric atmosphere for all in attendance.

To secure entry to the concert, attendees were required to obtain free tickets through participation in various events and Instagram giveaways, as detailed on the concert’s website.

The schedule and cast for the Good Night Concert are as follows:

November 2nd at APEC Naru Park (Ballads): 21 univ., KATIE, SHAUN, WOODY, KyoungSeo, Park Jae-jeong

November 3rd at Yongdusan Park (Hip-hop): Ash-B, DJ SKY&SQ, Dynamic Duo, IIIBOI, Rhythm Power

November 4th at Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater (K-Trot): Heejae Kim, Song Sil-jang, Yang Ji-eun, Lee Chan-won, Myungseop Cho, Minwoo Hwang

November 5th at Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater (K-pop): aespa, KISS of LIFE, POW, Eunbi Kwon, ONF, Chaeyeon Lee

As part of its ongoing commitment to promote international tourism and build a robust foundation for the K-pop industry, the Korea Music Contents Association recently concluded a business agreement for the regular hosting of the ‘Circle Chart Music Awards’ in Busan, marking a significant step toward the city’s status as an international hub for cultural exchange.

The concert not only serves as an exhilarating testament to Busan’s vibrant night tour offerings but also sets the stage for a grand spectacle at the 2030 Busan World Expo, with the eagerly anticipated ‘Busan Fireworks Festival’ illuminating the city’s sky.

For further information on the event, visit the official website k-musicseason.com.