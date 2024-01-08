Busan News

Average Monthly Private Education Cost in Busan Passes 600,000 Won

By BeFM News

According to a report compiled by the city of Busan, the average monthly private education cost per household in the Busan area is 609,000 won.

The city of Busan announced the results of the ‘2023 Busan Social Survey,’ which was conducted from October 11 to November 1 last year, interviewing 31,810 residents aged 15 and over in Busan for 22 days.

According to the survey, the average monthly public education cost per household was 203,000 won, while private education costs came to be 609,000 won.

Compared to 2021, public education costs increased by 6,000 won, and private education costs rose by 87,000 won.

