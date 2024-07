According to a survey conducted by the Busan Enterprises Federation on 148 local companies, the average summer vacation for workers in the Busan area is 3.4 days this year.

The survey results, released today, show that about 50% of companies are offering 3 days of vacation, while around 19% are providing more than 5 days, and about 17% are offering 2 days or fewer.

Additionally, about 52% of companies that are implementing summer vacations plan to provide vacation allowances.