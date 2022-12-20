Image: City of Busan
Avian Influenza Confirmed at a Poultry Farm in Ilgwang-myeon

BeFM News

A case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in a poultry farm in Ilgwang-myeon in Gijang county on Monday.

Emergency quarantine and epidemiological investigations are underway after AI antigens were detected in poultry at the farm.

This farm raises about 200 poultry including chickens. Since Sunday, about 30 birds have died and the remaining poultry was culled yesterday.

Health authorities designated a quarantine unit around the farm and restricted the movement of about 4,000 poultry from more than 200 farms.

 

