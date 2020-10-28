Award Winners of the 23rd Asian Project Market Unveiled

The 23rd Asian Project Market, held virtually for three days from Oct 26th to 28th, announced the award winners.

This year’s winners include Tick It by director Tran Thanh Huy and Who Created Human Beings by director Le Binh Giang, which shows the notable growth of the Vietnamese film industry. Other awardees include Nowhere To Hide Ⅱ directed by Lee Myungse and Commodity directed by Kislay, which was recognized as a highly-anticipated film project of artistic quality.

193 professionals from 36 countries have virtually participated, and 461 business meetings have been made. Although the number of selected projects decreased from that of the previous year’s to 21 projects, this year’s APM consolidates its position as the largest investment and co-production market in Asia with a high rate of business meeting arranged per project despite entirely virtual events.

This year’s APM gathered high anticipation for including many projects by directors who have made great achievements at the Busan International Film Festival.