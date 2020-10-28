BIFF Coverage

Award Winners of the 23rd Asian Project Market Unveiled

Haps Staff

The 23rd Asian Project Market, held virtually for three days from Oct 26th to 28th, announced the award winners.

This year’s winners include Tick It by director Tran Thanh Huy and Who Created Human Beings by director Le Binh Giang, which shows the notable growth of the Vietnamese film industry. Other awardees include Nowhere To Hide  directed by Lee Myungse and Commodity directed by Kislay, which was recognized as a highly-anticipated film project of artistic quality.

193 professionals from 36 countries have virtually participated, and 461 business meetings have been made. Although the number of selected projects decreased from that of the previous year’s to 21 projects, this year’s APM consolidates its position as the largest investment and co-production market in Asia with a high rate of business meeting arranged per project despite entirely virtual events.

This year’s APM gathered high anticipation for including many projects by directors who have made great achievements at the Busan International Film Festival.

Asian Project Market 2020 Award Winners
Busan Award: Commodity /Kislay India
Busan Metropolitan City sponsors the Busan Award committing $15,000 USD to a project chosen from the official APM line-up. Busan Metropolitan City administers additional annual funds to lend stronger financial support to promising filmmakers participating at APM.

CJ Entertainment Award: Tick It /Tran Thanh Huy Vietnam
CJ Entertainment Award commits 10,000USD in cash to an international project. The ‘First Look Option’ regarding production, investment, sales and distribution of the awarded project may be bestowed by CJ ENM through discussions between the winner and CJ ENM before presenting the award.

ArteKino International Prize: Who Created Human Beings /Le Binh Giang Vietnam, Singapore
ARTE Kino awards 6,000EUR in cash to a project chosen from the official APM line-up. The winner may allow the screening of the film on the ARTE Kino Festival website (internet non-exclusive rights with a restrictive number of viewings for 30 days).

MONEFF Award: Nowhere To Hide Ⅱ LEE Myungse Korea
MONEFF Award commits 20,000 USD in post-production service and facilities, especially editing or VFX to a project chosen from the official APM line-up.

blank
