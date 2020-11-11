B-Beauty Returns For Online Event Today and Tomorrow

B-Beauty, a local cosmetics discount event, is set to return for two days from Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until Friday at 3 p.m.

The event showcases and promotes products from cosmetic companies in Busan with 32 local cosmetic companies participating.

The cosmetics and beauty industry is attracting attention as an industry with great growth potential due to increased demand for youth and the United States due to the improvement of income level and aging population.

It will be the fourth event of its kind, and third this year after the successful first show of 2020 took place at City Hall in January and also another show in June at BEXCO.

All citizens can purchase products from the website of each company participating in the event or their own shopping mall, and companies that do not have their own website or shopping mall can be ordered by e-mail or fax through an order form.

Details can be found on the website of Busan City (www.busan.go.kr) and or on the event page. (www.bcba.or.kr/default/).