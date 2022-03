‘B-Space’, a blockchain enterprise and startup support facility, opened its doors at the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC) in Nam-gu yesterday morning and began operations in earnest.

Located on the 21st and 22nd floors of the finance center, the facility has an exclusive area of 1,014 square meters and has a total of 19 spaces.

In February, 15 tenant companies were selected through a public offering process and have received up to 80-90% of the move-in fees.