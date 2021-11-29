Image: Busan Tourism Organization
B1A4’s Sandeul and Oh My Girl’s Seunghee Promote Safe Travel in Busan

Haps Staff

To promote Busan travel destinations, K-pop popular girl group Oh My Girl’s Seunghee and B1A4’s Sandeul were featured in a busking LAN trip video produced by the Busan Tourism Organization.

The videos were made as part of the city’s “Busan Safe Tourist Sites” campaign.

Earlier this year in June, the BTO named 10 safe tourist sites in the city, which included
Anderson Donghwadongsan, Oryukdo Skywalk, Dongraeupseong Fortress, Hocheon Village, Seongjigok Water Source, Eulsukdoulle-gil, Songdo Yonggung Cloud Bridge, Gwangalli SUP Zone, Jeoryeong Coastal Trail, and Songjeong Beach.

B1A4’s Sandeul visited Sonjeong Beach in his video, while Seunghee visited Oryukdo Skywalk and sang the song “Dolphin”.

Image: Busan Tourism Organization

blank
