“Baby Shark” Festival to Take Place on Children’s Day in Suyeong

The city of Busan will hold the ‘Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival’ in the Suyeong River area for three days starting from Children’s Day on May 5th.

It is a story of a baby shark born in Busan going on a journey and returning to her hometown to enjoy a festival with her friends.

Just as the ‘Rubber Duck’ floating sculpture on Seokchon Lake in Jamsil, Seoul gained sensational popularity, a large baby shark sculpture will stand tall in Suyeong River in time for the start of the festival. The sculpture will stay in the Suyeong River for at least one month and up to two months.

As the festival kicks off on Children’s Day, there will be content that the whole family can enjoy, including infants and young children and their parents.

The Suyeong River area will be decorated with baby shark balloons and lotus lanterns. In addition to this, the city is planning a photo zone side event performance that the MZ generation can enjoy together at night.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, the ‘Baby Shark Hometown Proclamation Ceremony’ is also held.

Originally, the proclamation ceremony was scheduled to be held in the North Port to help attract the 2030 World Expo, but the venue was changed to the Suyeong River in consideration of public relations effect and accessibility. The proclamation ceremony will be held in the form of a performance to publicize activities to attract the Busan World Expo.

The city will also select Baby Shark as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo next month. The plan is to maximize the publicity effect by utilizing baby shark contents before the on-site due diligence by the International Exposition Organization (BIE) is conducted in early April. It is also considering a plan to encourage the atmosphere of hosting the World Expo by setting up a baby shark sculpture along with Busan’s communication character ‘Boogie’ at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

Baby Shark, which is famous for its theme song that begins with “Baby Shark Thururu Turu~,” is a global character that leads to “BTS for infants and toddlers.”

The YouTube video of ‘Baby Shark Gymnastics’ surpassed 10 billion views for the first time in the world, and has now exceeded 12 billion views.