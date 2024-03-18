Baedal Minjok is the Most Used Food Delivery App, But Coupang Eats Has Highest Satisfaction Rate

A recent survey conducted by Consumer Insight, a mobile communications research institute, revealed that 4 out of 5 consumers have utilized delivery apps.

The study, encompassing 3,372 mobile phone users aged 14 and above, highlighted significant trends in the delivery app landscape.

Among the six platforms surveyed — Daengkyoyo, Mukkkaebi, Baemin, Yogiyo, WeMakepo, and Coupang Eats — Baedal Minjok (Baemin) emerged as the most widely used, with a staggering 86% usage rate among respondents.

However, despite Baemin’s dominance, Coupang Eats had higher user satisfaction ratings, particularly in categories such as customer service, delivery quality, user interface, promotions, and available store options.

Coupang Eats achieved an overall satisfaction score of 60 out of 100, significantly surpassing Baemin and Yogiyo, both scoring 48 points each.

Consumer Insight noted that Coupang Eats’ success in promotional activities, notably the ‘Unlimited 10% Discount’ offer, contributed to its high satisfaction ratings.

On the other hand, Baemin excelled in the number of available delivery stores but lagged in discount promotions and events, indicating areas for improvement despite its widespread usage.