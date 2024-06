Baekyang Tunnel tolls will be reduced starting next year.

The operating rights of the tunnel will be transferred from the private sector to the city of Busan next year.

The city decided to lower the toll fee from 900 won for a compact car to 500 won.

The city explained that it decided to maintain the toll fee on the Baekyang Tunnel as it was analyzed that if the tunnel toll fee was made free, traffic would increase by about 41% compared to now.

The tunnel connects Sasang-gu and Busanjin-gu.