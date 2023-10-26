BAMA in Grand Joseon Held This Weekend

The 3rd Busan International Hotel Art Fair ‘BAMA in Grand Joseon,’ organized by the Busan Art Gallery Association, is scheduled to take place from the 26th to the 29th.

The Grand Chosun Busan Hotel will transform each of its rooms into an art gallery, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts. Unlike traditional exhibitions, this art fair allows visitors to envision the artworks within their own living spaces.

Prior to the main event, the ‘2023 BAMA Hotel Art Fair Preview with Art Hyundai’ was held at the Hyundai Department Store Busan branch, featuring a display of approximately 100 art pieces from 25 galleries.

At the Busan International Hotel Art Fair ‘BAMA in Grand Joseon,’ 50 galleries are set to showcase over 1,000 artworks, including a special exhibition titled ‘FOCUS ON 8 ARTISTS’ spanning diverse genres such as Western painting, Oriental painting, sculpture, ceramics, and pop art.

In addition to the art displays, the fair will host various renowned participants, including Perrier, Adela 7, CGV, and QRANG, contributing to the F&B and cultural sections.

Yoon Young-sook, president of the Busan Art Gallery Association, emphasized the event’s aim to establish the hotel as an art and culture platform, fostering a vibrant local art market and shaping the direction of the art industry.

A VIP opening was held on the 26th, while general viewing will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 27th and 28th and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the 29th.