Ban on Eating, Drinking and Mandatory Mask Wearing at Busan’s Beaches May be Lifted From October 12

Haps Staff

From October 12th, people may once again be able to eat and drink at the beach freely as well as not have to wear a mask.

Multiple local media reports over the past few days have said that the administrative orders that ban eating and drinking as well as mandatory mask-wearing will be lifted at the city’s beaches.

All beaches, except for Ilgwang and Imrang who lifted the orders on the 1st, prohibited eating and drinking from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m., and mask-wearing is mandatory.

Suyeong-gu, whose administrative orders expired September 30, only extended until October 11.

Gwangalli Beach, Millak Waterfront Park, and Millak Children’s Waterfront Park are all expected to ease the rules on the 12th.

On the 1st, they eased the eating and drinking rules from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach have orders until the 11th and are expected to make a decision whether to extend or ease the current regulations though they have reportedly temporarily extended their administrative orders for one month.

Songdo and Dadaepo Beaches will also review their situations and make a decision soon.

Imrang and Ilgwang beaches also extended their no camping ordinance until the end of the month.

October 12th is the day after the final two weekend holiday season in October will end.

 

 

Haps Staff
