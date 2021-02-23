LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Bandi and Luni's to Close its Shinsegae Branch

Haps Staff

One of the country’s largest bookstores, Bandi and Luni’s will close its doors at its Shinsegae Centum Mall location on February 28.

The store’s demise is seen as a cultural blow for the city, as the popular spot combined space for reading books as well as events.

Located on the second basement floor in Shinsegae Centum Mall, the branch had been open for five years, however, it decided not to renew its contract after in-store sales dipped dramatically this past year due to COVID-19.

It’s the fourth closing of a Bandi and Lunis location in the past few months, with Ulsan, Gimhae, and Dong Daegu also closing since last November.

blank
