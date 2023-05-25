Bangcheon-dong to Be Made Into a TV Drama

The story of a famous bakery alley in Namcheon-dong of Nam-gu district will be produced into a TV drama.

Sugar Blues, one of the selected works of the Busan Film Commission’s drama production support projects, will tell the story of the so-called “Bangcheon-dong” alley business district in Namcheon-dong.

The nickname, combining Namcheon-dong with the Korean word “bbang” for bread, was affectionately given to celebrate about 20 small and large bakeries, both well-established veterans and up-and-coming startups, clustered around Namcheon Station.