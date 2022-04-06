Bangkok’s BKK Social Club Named Winner of the “Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as Part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022

Bangkok’s BKK Social Club has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022.

The award is voted for by Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 250-member Academy, who were each asked to name the one institution that has provided the best hospitality experience in the last 18 months.

This is the first in a series of special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the awards ceremony and digital countdown of the annual list on 28 April 2022. 50 Best will host a live awards ceremony and events program in Bangkok, Thailand, giving the bar community a chance to come together in person for the announcement of the prestigious list for the first time since 2019.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel for those unable to make it to Thailand.

Evoking the golden age of Latin American glamour, BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River celebrates the legendary allure of Buenos Aires and the energy of modern-day Bangkok. The bar welcomes guests with its vibrant and seductive design, showcasing idiosyncratic touches such as plants sprouting from chandeliers, layers of colonnades, green velvet banquettes, and a dramatic back bar.

Helming the operation is influential bar personality Philip Bischoff, who leads a team that treats guests to the artistry of mixology with bespoke cocktails that reflect the typical drinking culture of South America combined with local Thai touches. The craftsmanship of the bartenders is on display through handcrafted cocktails, along with an extensive selection of fine grower Champagnes, artisanal spirits, and Cuban cigars.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2022. Hospitality is the epitome of team sports, and this award represents the hard work and dedication of the entire BKK Social Club team. We strive to personalize each guest’s experience and make BKK Social Club feel like we are welcoming you into our home. The last few years have been incredibly difficult for our industry, and I could not be prouder of our team, persevering through the hard times, and being recognized for what brought so many of us to the industry — the joy of hospitality,” Philip Bischoff, Beverage Manager at BKK Social Club said.

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced on 28 April. The live ceremony and run-through of the list will begin at 9:30 pm local time in Korea, culminating with the announcement of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier.