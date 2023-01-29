Banks to Return to Normal Business Hours From Today

BNK Busan Bank will stop its shortened business from the 30th and will open for business at 9:00 am.

BNK Busan Bank announced on the 28th that it will switch its business hours from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on the 30th to 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the same time as the indoor mask duty is lifted.

The bank’s business hours were originally 9 am to 4 pm, but due to the spread of COVID-19, it was shortened by 1 hour to ‘9:30 am to 3:30 pm’ in October 2021 by labor-management agreement.

Busan Bank is notifying the company of the guidelines related to business hours that have been changed on this day and is checking related preparations.

Other major commercial banks and savings banks will stop shortening their business from the 30th and open normally at 9:00 am and close at 4:00 pm.