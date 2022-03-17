Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Bansong Tunnel and the Osiria Line Extension of the Urban Railway Line 2 to be Completed Six Years Ahead of Schedule

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government has decided to build the Busan Metro’s Osiria Line and the Bansong Tunnel by 2029, six years ahead of schedule, to improve traffic conditions around the Osiria Tourism Complex.

This is due to criticism that fundamental measures are needed to improve traffic aside from efforts to expand the coastal tourism roads and improve the transportation system.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon made the remarks at a press conference at Busan City Hall yesterday.

The Osiria Line, which extends the right end of Urban Metro Line 2 from Jangsan Station in Haeundae-gu to Osiria Tourism Complex was reflected in the Busan Metropolitan City Urban Railway Network Construction Plan and was approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in January.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
9.3 ° C
9.3 °
9.3 °
87 %
10.9kmh
100 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 