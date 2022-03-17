Bansong Tunnel and the Osiria Line Extension of the Urban Railway Line 2 to be Completed Six Years Ahead of Schedule

The Busan Metropolitan Government has decided to build the Busan Metro’s Osiria Line and the Bansong Tunnel by 2029, six years ahead of schedule, to improve traffic conditions around the Osiria Tourism Complex.

This is due to criticism that fundamental measures are needed to improve traffic aside from efforts to expand the coastal tourism roads and improve the transportation system.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon made the remarks at a press conference at Busan City Hall yesterday.

The Osiria Line, which extends the right end of Urban Metro Line 2 from Jangsan Station in Haeundae-gu to Osiria Tourism Complex was reflected in the Busan Metropolitan City Urban Railway Network Construction Plan and was approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in January.