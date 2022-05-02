Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan held a groundbreaking ceremony and has begun construction with a target of opening in 2025.

It will be built on a 401,280-square-meter site with 94,427-square-meter floor space near Haegwangsa Temple and Orange Park in Gijang.

Panoramic sea views will be available from all 195 rooms while private swimming pools will also allow privacy.

Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant “Saffron” and its rooftop restaurant and bar “Vertigo” will also be built, a first in Korea for the resort.

Construction is expected to be complete in the second half of 2024 with a target opening of the first half of 2025.