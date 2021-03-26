Banyan Tree Seoul. Image: Banyan Tree Seoul website
Banyan Tree to Open Busan Location in Gijang

Haps Staff

Another high-class luxury brand has set its sites on Busan as Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts will open in the city in 2023.

Busan City Corporation announced that Lupentis Co. Ltd. will build a villa resort in the Osiria Tourism Complex and will be known as “Banyan Tree Busan”.

The 41,280㎡ “Banyan Tree Busan” will be built along the coast of Haegwangsa and Orang Grand Park with a pool villa concept of 195 rooms with a total cost of 400 billion won.

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited is one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups. The Group’s diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf, and residences is centered on five award-winning brands (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa, and Laguna) that offer exceptional design-led experiences for global travelers of today and tomorrow.

Founded in 1994 on the core concept of sustainability, Banyan Tree Holdings seeks to create long-term value for all stakeholders and destinations across its network of properties, products, and brands, through a purpose-driven mission.

With 10,000 associates across 24 countries, Banyan Tree Management Academy (BTMA) was established in 2008 to support the Group’s goals through advancing people development, management excellence, and learning with integrity and meaning.

Executing on its regionalized growth strategy, the Group’s global footprint continues to grow with 46 new hotels and resorts under design and construction in the pipeline, in addition to 49 operating hotels in 24 countries as of 30 November 2020.

Busan City Corporation has confirmed 32 of the 34 investment facilities in the Osiria Tourism Complex, including the theme park, Aqua World, IKEA, and a golf course among others.

