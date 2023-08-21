BAP “Union” to Commemorate Peru-Korea Diplomatic Relations with Busan Visit

The BAP “Union,” a symbol of the Peruvian Navy’s training prowess, is set to make a significant stopover at the Busan International Cruise Terminal from September 10 to 14.

This visit coincides with the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Peru and Korea and marks a pivotal moment in the ship’s inaugural global circumnavigation voyage, spanning ten months.

Primarily designed for cadet training to mold future Peruvian Navy officers, the BAP “Union” has embarked on a journey that carries the spirit of Peru across the world’s oceans.

It serves as a Peruvian itinerant Embassy during its voyage, fostering friendships and cooperation in each port of call, especially with partner countries and friends of Peru.

The Korean visit holds particular significance as it solidifies the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations.

As part of the public engagement aspect of the visit, the vessel will welcome visitors to explore its facilities, indulge in Peruvian product tastings, and delve into the captivating exhibitions within the onboard “Casa Perú” traveling museum.

Entrance to the BAP “Union” is free, subject to vessel capacity, and it opens its doors to all who wish to be part of this unique cultural and diplomatic exchange.

Public Visiting Hours to BAP Union

Day 1 – Sunday, September 10, 2023.

11:00 -17:30 Public visit to the Training Ship

Day 2 – Monday, September 11, 2023

11:00 – 17:30 Public visit to the Training Ship

Day 3 – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

11:00 – 13:00 Public visit to the Training Ship

Day 4 – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

11:00 – 17:30 Public visit to the Training Ship