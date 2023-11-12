Barefoot Walking Becoming a Popular Hobby in Busan

The rising popularity of barefoot walking across the nation has led to a growing number of local governments establishing “barefoot paths.”

In Busan, there’s an initiative to actively promote this movement, including the enactment of ordinances in specific districts like Geumjeong-gu and Nam-gu.

Geumjeong-gu Council introduced the ‘Ordinance on Promoting and Supporting Barefoot Walking’ in September, while Nam-gu Council recently passed the original ‘Ordinance to Promote Barefoot Walking.’

These ordinances empower district mayors to create plans for walking trails and install facilities, fostering a culture of barefoot walking.

While some districts are actively preparing similar ordinances, the lack of a unified approach has prompted suggestions for a central ‘control tower’ to enhance and coordinate the revitalization of barefoot walking projects across Busan.

The movement is evident in the increasing number of barefoot paths being developed, like the Ttangmoesan Red Clay Forest Trail in Oryun-dong in Geumjeong-gu.

Various districts, such as Gangseo-gu and Yeonje-gu, have contributed to this trend by establishing barefoot trails and acupressure centers.

However, the absence of a standardized approach has led to variations in project scale and planning commitment among local governments, making it challenging for residents to identify and access barefoot walking spots in Busan.

While Busan City’s pedestrian department is actively involved in pedestrian environment improvement projects, the primary focus remains on the Galmaetgil construction project, and some districts, like Busanjin-gu, Suyeong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu, currently lack plans for promoting barefoot walking.