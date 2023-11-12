LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

Barefoot Walking Becoming a Popular Hobby in Busan

By Haps Staff

The rising popularity of barefoot walking across the nation has led to a growing number of local governments establishing “barefoot paths.”

In Busan, there’s an initiative to actively promote this movement, including the enactment of ordinances in specific districts like Geumjeong-gu and Nam-gu.

Geumjeong-gu Council introduced the ‘Ordinance on Promoting and Supporting Barefoot Walking’ in September, while Nam-gu Council recently passed the original ‘Ordinance to Promote Barefoot Walking.’

These ordinances empower district mayors to create plans for walking trails and install facilities, fostering a culture of barefoot walking.

While some districts are actively preparing similar ordinances, the lack of a unified approach has prompted suggestions for a central ‘control tower’ to enhance and coordinate the revitalization of barefoot walking projects across Busan.

The movement is evident in the increasing number of barefoot paths being developed, like the Ttangmoesan Red Clay Forest Trail in Oryun-dong in Geumjeong-gu.

Various districts, such as Gangseo-gu and Yeonje-gu, have contributed to this trend by establishing barefoot trails and acupressure centers.

However, the absence of a standardized approach has led to variations in project scale and planning commitment among local governments, making it challenging for residents to identify and access barefoot walking spots in Busan.

While Busan City’s pedestrian department is actively involved in pedestrian environment improvement projects, the primary focus remains on the Galmaetgil construction project, and some districts, like Busanjin-gu, Suyeong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu, currently lack plans for promoting barefoot walking.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

From the Archives: Five Fun Facts About Pepero Day

“Anhells” to Take Place This Friday in Seoul

How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

Ananti Cove Introduces Winter Swimming Delights with Private Heated Pools in Terrace Pool House

ECCK-Haps-NBA Hosting November Informal Networking Night November 24th

First South Korean Hiking Guide for English Speakers Published by Former Expat

The Latest

Busan Launches Special Hygiene Inspection for Lodging and Bathhouse Establishments

Finnair’s Busan-Helsinki Route Takes a Backseat to Seoul

부산시, 숙박업소·목욕장업소 위생관리 특별점검 실시

What’s On in Busan: November 13 – November 19

Miryang Holding a “Yoga With Camping” Event

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 605th Subscription Concert

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
20 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 