Barnes Sets Giants Single Game Strikeout Record Against Hanhwa

By Haps Staff

In a game against the Hanwha Eagles at Sajik Stadium on the 8th, Charlie Barnes allowed only 3 hits and struck out an impressive 13 batters over 7 ⅓ innings.

Barnes’ 13 strikeouts in a single game surpassed the previous record of 12 held by Josh Lindblom, Brooks Reilly, and Dan Strayley.

Manager Kim Tae-hyung lauded Barnes’ contribution, emphasizing his pivotal role in securing Lotte’s first four consecutive wins of the season.

Despite challenges and interest from MLB, Barnes chose to continue with Lotte for a third season this year.

For the season, Barnes has a 2-2 record with a 4.13 ERA and a league-leading 63 strikeouts in eight outings.

