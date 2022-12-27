Barrier-Free Ramps to be Installed at 20 Haeundae Locations

Barrier-free ramps will be installed in 20 places around Haeundae-gu, Busan, where the World Disability Congress will be held in August next year.

The city of Busan announced today after signing a business agreement with the Busan Association for the Disabled, that it will install barrier-free ramps at 20 entrances to neighborhood living facilities such as parks, pharmacies, convenience stores, and restaurants in Haeundae by April next year.

The city will hold a “barrier-free ramp Donation Ceremony” this afternoon, where Lotte World Adventure Busan will produce and deliver ramps for disabled wheelchair users and stroller users with 10 million won set aside by the “Let’s Play and Donate” campaign to Busan City.