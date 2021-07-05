Bars and Clubs Becoming COVID-19 Hotspots in Busan

The city of Busan reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases here to 6,382.

Five of the new confirmed cases are related to the “Home Run Ball” entertainment establishment in Haeundae-gu, where a number of visitors there had tested positive recently.

The five include four workers and one secondary contact, bringing the number of related confirmed cases to 12.

The number of additional confirmed cases related to Gamsunge bar in Busanjin-gu, where serial infections continue to be found, including those from other cities and provinces who came to Busan, increased by seven yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases related to pubs due to serial infection has increased to seven, with the city of Busan checking two additional pubs used by existing confirmed patients or by newly confirmed patients.

So far, there have been 32 confirmed cases related to pubs, including 21 visitors, 2 workers, and 9 contacts.

Among them, 13 confirmed cases from other regions, including Seoul, were infected or transferred while enjoying entertainment establishments in Busan.

In the past week (June 29 to July 5), the number of confirmed patients in their 20s and 30s accounted for 48.3% of the total number of confirmed cases, which is much higher than the previous average of 23%.